Chester County launches program to transport people to court appointments, recovery services

Chester County identified transportation as a major barrier to community members getting to problem-solving court appointments and recovery services.

An aerial view of Coatesville

An aerial view of Coatesville, in Chester County. A new pilot program will provide free transportation to people going to court appointments or seeking recovery services. (City of Coatesville/Facebook)

Beginning July 1, Chester County residents can catch a free ride to problem-solving court appointments.

The Chester County Department of Adult Probation, Parole & Pretrial Services partnered with Lehigh Valley-based Danny’s Ride to roll out the pilot program to remove transportation woes for  people who must attend the county’s drug court, mental health court, recovery court, or veterans court.

“A consistent theme is that individuals struggle with transportation,” said Chris Pawlowski, Chief of Adult Probation, Parole & Pretrial Services. “Danny’s Ride is a big step forward to help those individuals who participate in the problem-solving courts to meet mandated conditions such as court reviews, drug testing, treatment, and even getting to and from work, medical appointments, or other important appointments.”

Nancy Knoebel founded Danny’s Ride in 2020 in honor of her son Danny Teichman, who died in 2016 after he attempted to self-medicate his withdrawal symptoms with kratom. Danny’s Ride began serving Lehigh and Northampton counties, but is now growing.

Funding for the project comes by way of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The state agency awarded Danny’s Ride a $100,000 grant to expand their program.

Chester County was chosen to be one of the three counties included in the expansion, according to Pawlowski.

“Too often, the lack of public transportation in Chester County and the cost of gas become reasons people cannot complete the necessary steps to fulfill their legal obligations,” said Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline in a joint statement.

Pawlowski said the pilot program runs for a year, but there is a possibility for an extension.

“I think the most successful thing that we can get out of this is spending every dollar that is available to us and making sure that everyone who has the need for transportation receives that support. We are a county that strives to help individuals with rehabilitation and getting the treatment they need, but also setting them up to be successful in the future with employment and community supports,” Pawlowski said.

Pawlowski said about 200 individuals currently participate in one of Chesco’s problem-solving courts.

