Chester County launches program to transport people to court appointments, recovery services

Beginning July 1, Chester County residents can catch a free ride to problem-solving court appointments.

The Chester County Department of Adult Probation, Parole & Pretrial Services partnered with Lehigh Valley-based Danny’s Ride to roll out the pilot program to remove transportation woes for people who must attend the county’s drug court, mental health court, recovery court, or veterans court.

“A consistent theme is that individuals struggle with transportation,” said Chris Pawlowski, Chief of Adult Probation, Parole & Pretrial Services. “Danny’s Ride is a big step forward to help those individuals who participate in the problem-solving courts to meet mandated conditions such as court reviews, drug testing, treatment, and even getting to and from work, medical appointments, or other important appointments.”

Nancy Knoebel founded Danny’s Ride in 2020 in honor of her son Danny Teichman, who died in 2016 after he attempted to self-medicate his withdrawal symptoms with kratom. Danny’s Ride began serving Lehigh and Northampton counties, but is now growing.

Funding for the project comes by way of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The state agency awarded Danny’s Ride a $100,000 grant to expand their program.