Chester County has planted a new five-acre wildflower and seasonal grass meadow at Hibernia County Park.

The new addition will greet visitors at the park’s entrance, just off of Cedar Knoll Road in Coatesville.

The Chester County Department of Parks and Preservation has also been adding to the ecosystems at Nottingham County Park, Springton Manor Farm Park, and Warwick County Park, bringing the total coverage of wildflower and grass in county parks to 155 acres.

Owen Prusack, the Chester County parks and trail manager, has been hard at work preparing the soil and planting the seeds. He said the goal is to increase biodiversity and reduce the county’s carbon footprint.