Parts of East Dekalb Pike closed in King of Prussia, Pa. due to sinkhole

Officials say the sinkhole opened up on Monday between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township.

    • July 10, 2023

Parts of East Dekalb Pike are closed in both directions due to a large sinkhole in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, repairs to the broken water main are underway.

Traffic will be detoured onto Saulin Boulevard and South Henderson Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

