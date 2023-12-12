Pennsylvania school choice program criticized as ‘discriminatory’ as lawmakers return to session

Public school advocates in Pennsylvania are criticizing publicly funded programs that help underwrite tuition at private and religious schools, saying many of the eligible schools discriminate by cherry-picking the students they want to teach.

Pennsylvania’s Capitol is already gripped by a broader and mostly partisan debate over how to respond to a judge’s ruling that the state’s system of funding public school, which depends largely on property taxes, unconstitutionally discriminates against students in the state’s poorer districts.

With Democrats controlling the House and Republicans controlling the Senate, lawmakers returned to session on Monday with school funding still an unresolved area of contention. Democrats are pushing for billions of additional dollars for public schools, but Republicans are pressing to expand taxpayer funding for private schools — including through programs that provides tax credits to businesses to defray the cost of private-school tuition.

As negotiations continue, the nonprofit Education Voters of Pennsylvania is calling for greater scrutiny. The nonprofit said it studied about 160 of the 800 schools eligible to receive donations offset by tax credits, called the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit, and found that all have policies that discriminate on the basis of religion, LGBTQ+ status, disability or another reason.

It is the opposite of “school choice,” said the nonprofit’s director, Susan Spicka. “It is schools that are choosing students.”

The money that goes to this program, as well as the Educational Improvement Tax Credits program, undermines Pennsylvania’s capacity to adequately fund public schools, she said.

The report found that the private schools — many of which are also religious — have policies that would expel pregnant students or have them go through Christian counseling; reject students who are part of or support the LGBTQ+ community; and openly state that they cannot serve students with disabilities.