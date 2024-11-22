From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thousands of resident doctors across five major hospital systems in the Philadelphia region want to unionize.

Residents from Jefferson Health, Einstein Healthcare Network, Temple Health, ChristianaCare and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia rallied in front of the former site of Hahnemann Hospital Thursday night to say that they want union contracts with benefits. Among their requests are safer staffing levels, better sick leave policies, and limits on working hours, which can sometimes be more than 24 hours a shift. They say the current working conditions make it hard for them to provide good patient care.

This move comes amid other union efforts at hospitals in the region and around the country. In October, residents at Penn Medicine ratified a union contract, making them the first group to unionize their residency program in Pennsylvania. In July, doctors at ChristianaCare in Delaware voted to form a union. Other resident doctors across the country are organizing to form unions as well.

The residents in the Philadelphia region are organizing with the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), the same organization that resident doctors at Penn Medicine joined. The organization has doubled in size over the past three years to represent more than 34,000 medical residents and fellows across the country, said Dr. Taylor Walker, a family medicine doctor in Boston and the organization’s president.

“The unspoken truth is that we residents and fellows serve as cheap labor for the hospital,” Walker said at the rally. “They can pay us pennies on the dollar because they know that we cannot do the job that we have trained for over a decade to do unless we finish residency. And that means they feel entitled to treat us however they want because your future and your career depends on you suffering and making it through. But what these hospitals don’t understand is that because they do not function without residents and fellows, they have handed you guys, they have handed us all of the power.”

WHYY News contacted all the health systems in question and, by time of publication, Jefferson Health wrote back with a statement saying that their residency program has competitive wages and benefits and exceptional medical training, and that “while we respect our residents’ right to explore unionization, we believe that a direct working relationship between our health system’s team members and our leaders results in the most empowered and productive teams.”