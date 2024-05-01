Princeton and Brandywine high schools win nationwide STEM competition

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two of the three grand prize winners in the Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow national STEM competition are from the Philadelphia region.

Princeton High School in New Jersey won for their project that strives to preserve the vulnerable Mayan language Mam by creating an artificial intelligence–powered stuffed animal that allows people to practice the language. Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, claimed victory with their invention of an electronic board game that helps special education students connect with their peers.

The schools pitched their ideas before a panel of judges in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The winners were announced today.