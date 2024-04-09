From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A Princeton High School group has been named national finalists in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. The students will go to Washington, D.C., and compete against nine other high schools for one of the grand prizes.

“It’s exciting. It’s certainly a challenge. It’s something that we really want to make happen,” said Mark Eastburn, a research and science teacher who is leading the students in the project.

The students have created an artificial intelligence–powered stuffed animal that can hold conversations in Mam, one of many vulnerable languages that is projected to disappear by the end of the century. The language is spoken by about half a million people in the western highlands of Guatemala.

Eastburn hopes that the project continues beyond the competition.

“The idea to dream would be to have robots like this that are able to communicate and converse in Mam in schools, to at least allow children to utilize the language in the school and see it represented and seeing it affirmed in the school so that they will continue to use it outside of school,” Eastburn added.