Teachers and staff members say that cellphones have certainly been more distracting post-COVID.

The pandemic has exacerbated cellphone use in school buildings since during the early stages everyone was isolated in their homes, said Devon Stockton, school therapist at George Read.

“We’re slowly making our way back into the norms of society. I’m hoping that this initiative really reflects the idea that we don’t want them to be a mainstay for everyone to count on as their only communication device,” Stockton said. “We want to get back to that in-person relationship building.”

The YONDR pouch is something that educators like Dezzarae Crosler, an English Language Arts special education teacher for sixth grade, see themselves using, especially during staff meetings. This has pushed some students, according to her, to put their phones away. “Like showing them as an adult, like, ‘Hey, I’m willing to do this too. I’m willing to buy in.’ And then they’re like, ‘okay, well, if the adults are going to do it, I guess we can try.’”

Even though classes have only been in session for a week, many staff members are excited for this new initiative and the rebuilding phase. “The day you plant the seed, isn’t the day you eat the fruit,” says Crosler. “YONDR is just like a step in that journey to set these kids up for what they need and where we all want them to go.”

Leaders at the high school in Colonial, William Penn High, are researching how this initiative may benefit their school population.

The district is aware that some people will be unhappy, but they’re confident that the reasoning and rationale is sound. “It’s data-based, it’s research-based, and we’re going to provide a safer, healthier school community for our kids,” Wolfe said.