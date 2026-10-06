The limited role of the ethics commission

The goal of the state ethics law is “to ensure public trust in government,” Fox, the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission’s executive director, told WHYY News.

Shapiro annually fills out a report showing freebies he’s received, as well as reimbursement for any “transportation, and lodging or hospitality” in connection with his position, as required by Pennsylvania’s ethics law.

State law does not mandate he file those disclosures with the city or state, but merely with PGW itself.

“The state Ethics Act is there to make sure that elected officials and governmental employees act honestly and they’re not conflicted by outside interests, particularly financial interests. It’s pretty simple,” said Bob Davis Jr., an attorney who has worked on government ethics cases for 50 years, including defending clients before the commission.

“The amount of or value of [gifts or hospitality] is critical. Completeness of the information has to be provided in order for the spirit of the act to be honored,” he said. “People are trying to find out whether things of value or money have been given to a public employee that might influence their decisions.”

Specifically, the disclosure law is intended to guarantee that the financial interests of public office holders doesn’t present a conflict of interest that would “conflict with the public trust.”

PGW employees do not file disclosures with the city of Philadelphia, but WHYY News asked PGW for the forms.

Davis called the fact that PGW files internally, and not with the state or city, “curious,” since the law exists for citizens to have easy access to the information.

“That is a problem, filing internally,” Davis said. “The whole idea is that a citizen can find out about a potential conflict of a governmental employee. The idea that it’s filed internally is not logical. To have to go to the entity where the person is employed, frankly, because it is a governmental regulation concerning conflicts, is a bit strange.”

Faith Williams, of the anticorruption group Common Cause, said financial disclosure laws foster accountability among public officials because they provide transparency.

“Pennsylvania’s Ethics Act requires details about gifts given to public officials, including expenses from lodging and transportation, and they require that because we need to make sure that public officials aren’t beholden to companies paying for their travel or paying for their dining or fine dining,” Williams said.

Fox said that when the commission is made aware of issues, staff contact the public official to seek compliance. She said most failures to complete forms are not intentional.

“We estimate there’s about 160,000 filers in Pennsylvania and we’re really only looking at a handful each year … less than 100 per year who really dig in their heels and refuse to correct or to file the forms,” she said.

Once the commission learns of incomplete or unfiled forms, Fox said they send out a letter to get compliance. If they can’t get compliance after the second letter, the public official could be fined $250 per year, going back five years.

“It is rare that people appear to be intentionally withholding information,” Fox said. “Usually when we see deficiencies with the form, it’s an error like they’ve missed filling out a block. It’s an unintentional error. It’s confusion about the form or it’s an oversight. We don’t see a lot of intentional failure to disclose that we’re aware of. It’s not to say it doesn’t exist.”

Williams said regardless of the intent, the gap in oversight is a problem. With an estimated 160,000 potential filers in the state, the ethics law is essentially an honor system.

“We don’t actually even know how big of a problem this potentially is, especially over the number of years that it happened,” Williams said. “We don’t know how much in excess of $650 these lodging and transportation payments were. It could be $1 over, it could be $1,000 over, and depending on how much it is, it could potentially pay for a number of people’s gas bills in Philadelphia.”

Williams emphasized that it’s no small thing to avoid these laws, which are in place to build trust in government.

“We want to ensure that Mr. Shapiro and other public officials in Philadelphia and in Pennsylvania, and frankly across the country, are making decisions based on what’s best for the public and not what’s best for them, or the companies that kind of pat their backs or they pat their backs,” said Williams.

What does PGW’s internal ethics code say?

The utility’s internal ethics code prohibits employees from accepting any gifts “where a reasonable person would believe that the offer is related to or would influence or affect” the employee’s “PGW-related duties and responsibilities.”

For gifts valued above $250, the employee must obtain written permission from the company’s ethics officer.

In a written statement to the court from an ongoing open records case on appeal by the Energy and Policy Institute, Shapiro stated that he consulted PGW’s ethics officer regarding attendance at the events listed on his statements of financial interest.

“To the extent I seek guidance regarding my attendance at an event or function, including my acceptance of gifts, hospitality, or transportation in connection with these events or functions, I seek legal advice from PGW Ethics Counsel under the Ethics Act. I do not seek approval or authorization,” reads the written statement. “All of my communications with PGW Ethics Counsel, whether verbal or in writing, regarding my attendance at an event or function have been for the sole purpose of obtaining legal advice under the Ethics Act.”