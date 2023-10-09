From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvania homes are among the oldest in the entire country. And as they age, the repairs can be tough to keep up with.

In Chester County, there are more than 3,000 such historic homes that are in need of upgrades, but some homeowners don’t have the means to fund these improvements.

Through a state initiative, county officials are trying to support qualified homeowners with low and moderate incomes with up to $25,000 for repair costs. Application for the new $2.7 million Whole-Home Repairs program is now open.

“The commissioners made their award recommendations,” said Shaun R. Bollig, deputy director of the Chester County Department of Community Development. “We also worked internally to prepare policies and procedures for how this program can work using the four providers and in a way that replicates existing programs and works well for Chester County homeowners.”

In order to get accepted to the program, applicants will have to meet the program eligibility requirements and the approved scopes of work.

How to apply for Chester County’s Whole-Home Repairs program

Interested homeowners must be below 80% of the median area income. According to Bollig, for a one-person household, the income limit would be $62,500. For a household of four, that number is $89,250.

“All applicants must demonstrate proof of home ownership in Chester County,” he said. “They must be current on their taxes — so no outstanding taxes. And this must be the homeowner’s primary residence.”

Proposed repairs must address immediate accessibility, habitability, health, and safety issues.

“The Whole-Home Repairs program is really targeted on the critical repairs to keep homeowners stable and safely housed, so we’re looking at those major systems repairs that include roof replacement, heating and cooling repairs, plumbing,” Bollig said.

For more information, Chester County residents can visit the website or call 610-713-8088.

There is no deadline to apply, as applications will be accepted until all funds have been exhausted.