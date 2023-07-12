After five years in the planning process, SEPTA hit the brakes on a new $48 million parking garage complex with more than 500 parking spaces in downtown Conshohocken. The proposed project was supposed to replace a surface parking lot with roughly 100 spaces that regularly runs out of room for commuters.

The money is still earmarked in SEPTA’s budget but board members tabled the project plans in April after negative comments from the public, officials said.

In late June, local officials in the borough of Conshohoken claimed they were unaware of SEPTA’s plans before the board decided to temporarily shelve the project. SEPTA is considering alternatives to a new parking garage such as building a new surface parking lot, leasing extra parking spaces nearby or even partnering with a developer for a new residential project with attached parking.

The board meets again in late July, but it’s unclear whether the project’s future is on the agenda.

“We’re looking at different situations in some areas, post-COVID, you know, we’re obviously still trying to build up our ridership,” said Andrew Busch, SEPTA’s director of media relations. “This is due diligence on [the SEPTA board’s] part and also on the part of the staff to make sure that we’re utilizing what are very limited capital resources in the best possible way.”