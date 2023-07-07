SEPTA will shut its Center City trolley tunnel starting Friday night through July 24.

The closure will allow workers to make repairs and clean up the area where work can’t be done during normal operating hours.

“That really does help set us up to have better service when the tunnel opens back up,” SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said. “You know, we’re at full speed heading into the fall, and we don’t have as many smaller outages. It really does help us with the overall maintenance of that trolley tunnel.”

Busch said the work includes replacing four miles of overhead wires, and rebuilding the eastbound platform at 22nd Street.

The closure is an annual occurrence, with similar work done every summer on the barren tracks to allow crews to work safely and more efficiently since they don’t have to pause for passing trolleys.

“The goal is to do a deep cleaning, repair what needs to be done for now, clean out drains that are used to get rid of water, and other tasks that are too difficult to do when the trains are running,” Busch said.