PATCO to launch new schedule as it embarks on $6 million rail replacement project

PATCO will launch a new schedule Saturday as the transit authority begins an eight-week rail replacement project.

The $6 million project will replace nearly three miles of rail between the Ferry Avenue and Broadway stations, which have been in use since 1968. The work will be completed in two phases, with trains traveling on one set of tracks to allow for work to be done on the other.

During the first phase, a 7,234-foot section of the eastbound track will be reconstructed. Once that’s completed in four weeks, a new schedule will be released to allow for the reconstruction of the westbound track.

According to PATCO general manager John Rink, the work will take place when ridership is traditionally low in anticipation of increased ridership in the fall.

“During the summertime, PATCO typically has fewer riders between July 4th and Labor Day,” Rink said in a release. “To minimize the impact on our customers, we have explored different options and the revised timeframe seems to be the best choice for completing this important infrastructure project.”

Below are the expected arrival times for the new PATCO schedule: