PATCO to launch new schedule as it embarks on $6 million rail replacement project
The project will replace nearly three miles of rail between the Ferry Avenue and Broadway Stations.
PATCO will launch a new schedule Saturday as the transit authority begins an eight-week rail replacement project.
The $6 million project will replace nearly three miles of rail between the Ferry Avenue and Broadway stations, which have been in use since 1968. The work will be completed in two phases, with trains traveling on one set of tracks to allow for work to be done on the other.
During the first phase, a 7,234-foot section of the eastbound track will be reconstructed. Once that’s completed in four weeks, a new schedule will be released to allow for the reconstruction of the westbound track.
According to PATCO general manager John Rink, the work will take place when ridership is traditionally low in anticipation of increased ridership in the fall.
“During the summertime, PATCO typically has fewer riders between July 4th and Labor Day,” Rink said in a release. “To minimize the impact on our customers, we have explored different options and the revised timeframe seems to be the best choice for completing this important infrastructure project.”
Below are the expected arrival times for the new PATCO schedule:
- Weekday AM and PM rush hours: Trains every 12 minutes (current schedule is every 7 minutes)
- Weekday daytime: Trains every 22 minutes (current schedule is every 15 minutes)
- Saturdays: Trains every 22 minutes (current schedule is every 20 minutes)
- Sundays: Trains every 30 minutes (current schedule is every 30 minutes)
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.