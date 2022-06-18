Amtrak upgrade in New Jersey will have trains moving 150 mph

Amtrak has finished upgrades in New Jersey that’ll let passengers travel up to 150 miles-per-hour.

When new trains are introduced next year, they’ll be able to go 160 mph.

“The upgrades coming from the New Jersey High-Speed Rail Improvement Program exemplify our continual commitment to upgrade the Northeast Corridor and transform the customer experience as we welcome more passengers back on board,” said Amtrak President and CEO Stephen Gardner, in a statement. “Our customers will experience more reliable and faster trains and better on-time performance on this busy section of the NEC.”