Philly’s new poet laureate wants to bring poetry to the public

An assistant professor at Bryn Mawr College has been named Philadelphia’s new poet laureate.

Airea D. Matthews’ road to honored poet was a winding one, having left behind a career in the business world to pursue her art.

In college, Matthews majored in what is perhaps the polar opposite of poetry: economics.

After school, she spent a decade working in corporate America before moving to nonprofits. She said it was a time when pursuing poetry did not yet seem possible for her.

“I didn’t know that it was a possibility until I got a little bit older, probably toward my early thirties when I started kind of investigating what’s out there,” she said. “If you really love art and if you know that that’s actually what you want to do with the rest of your life, how does one do that?”