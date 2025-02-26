Car falls into sinkhole, another teeters on edge in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

The sinkhole opened up on the 2700 block of E. Birch Street on Tuesday.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 25, 2025
2 cars falling into a sinkhole

A sinkhole opened up in the Port Richmond neighborhood February 25, 2025. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One car fell into a sinkhole and another is teetering on the edge in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

The sinkhole opened up on the 2700 block of E. Birch Street on Tuesday.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a Chevy inside the sinkhole, with only the front end above street level.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Meanwhile, the front end of a white Mazda was hanging over the edge.

There was no word on any injuries.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate