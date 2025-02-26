Car falls into sinkhole, another teeters on edge in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One car fell into a sinkhole and another is teetering on the edge in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

The sinkhole opened up on the 2700 block of E. Birch Street on Tuesday.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a Chevy inside the sinkhole, with only the front end above street level.

Meanwhile, the front end of a white Mazda was hanging over the edge.

There was no word on any injuries.