Trump asks federal court to stop vote counting in Philadelphia

Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s campaign have filed a new federal motion seeking to halt vote counting in Philadelphia.

It is the latest in a barrage of lawsuits that have largely sought to interfere with the counting of mail ballots in the large, mostly Democratic city. The tallying process has gradually eroded the advantage Trump held over Democratic challenger Joe Biden based on in-person votes.

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski announced the latest suit about 5 p.m. Thursday outside the city’s ballot counting center, a scene that’s become a sometimes-tense standoff between Trump and Biden supporters gathered in the streets.

“We have filed for federal relief,” Lewandowski said through a bullhorn. “That’s what we are doing because we will not let the people of Pennsylvania go without having an election observer for every single ballot.”

Early in the day, Lewandowski first appeared outside the center with a court order — from an earlier complaint filed in state court — instructing the city to reduce a buffer between an observing area and a ballot-counting area inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The Thursday morning order reduced a buffer from about 20 feet to six, guidance drawn from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.