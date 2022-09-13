Sheryl Lee Ralph was so moved by her Emmy win, she had to respond in song.

Ralph took the Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series Monday night for her role as a devoutly religious kindergarten teacher on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”

It’s the first Emmy and first nomination for the 65-year-old Ralph, who was in tears and had to gather herself after accepting the trophy.

She opened her speech with a powerfully delivered acapella version of the song “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.

“I am an endangered species, but I sing a victim’s song, I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” Ralph belted.