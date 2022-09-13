Sheryl Lee Ralph wins first career Emmy for performance in Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph was so moved by her Emmy win, she had to respond in song.
Ralph took the Emmy Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series Monday night for her role as a devoutly religious kindergarten teacher on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”
It’s the first Emmy and first nomination for the 65-year-old Ralph, who was in tears and had to gather herself after accepting the trophy.
She opened her speech with a powerfully delivered acapella version of the song “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.
“I am an endangered species, but I sing a victim’s song, I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” Ralph belted.
#Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph: "Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream...couldn't come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don't you ever, ever give up on you." https://t.co/h3GrtHDUA6 pic.twitter.com/qPpGSFfGw5— Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022
Her win, and reaction, were hugely popular inside the Microsoft Theater.
“We love you!” a man shouted from the rear seats as she arrived on stage. She was interrupted by cheers and multiple standing ovations.
Moments later, Brett Goldstein won his second straight Emmy Award for his role on “Ted Lasso.”
In the second season of the Apple TV+ show, Goldstein’s character Roy Kent went from cranky veteran player to angry television analyst to grouchy assistant coach of the English soccer team at the center of the show, on which he’s also a writer.