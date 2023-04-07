Fashion District will require minors to be accompanied by an adult after 2 p.m.

The Fashion District Mall will soon require those under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 2 p.m. daily, according to a statement.

General Manager Ryan Williams told WHYY News the mall is “very disappointed” by the actions of young people — adding it “continues to cause stress” in Center City.

Word on the change in policy comes one day after conflicting reports of hundreds of young people gathering in Center City, near City Hall. The crowd grew disorderly by 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and included as many as 350 to 400 young people, according to Philadelphia Police.

Williams said the Fashion District has “a solid security plan in place” to enforce the new rule, but declined to provide additional details.

“We know this is just one step we can do to continue to support our partners with the Philadelphia Police Department on these issues affecting downtown,” he said.