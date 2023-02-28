Chick-fil-A Royersford says customers under 16 must have an adult to dine in restaurant

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Montgomery County fast food restaurant is banning those under the age of 16 from dining in without an adult after a series of unacceptable behaviors.

The Chick-fil-A on Buckwalter Road in Royersford posted the decision on Facebook last week.

“We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time. Often on Saturdays and days when schools are off, we have school-age children visiting the restaurant without their parents. Usually, these children and teens are dropped off for several hours at a local bounce park and groups of them then walk over to our restaurant. While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed,” the post read.

The restaurant blames the ban on explicit language and loud conversations, mistreatment of property, and disrespect of employees.

“As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue. As a result, to dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go,” the post read.