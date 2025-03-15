When a couple from Colombia who was planning their wedding showed up for a check-in with U.S. immigration authorities, one was given his next appointment date. The other was detained and deported.

Jhojan doesn’t know why Felipe was detained at the Feb. 5 appointment with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. But Jhojan was so worried after Felipe’s deportation that he didn’t show up for his next check-in a month later. Jhojan insisted The Associated Press withhold the couple’s last names, fearing retribution.

He is among many people who now fear that once-routine immigration check-ins will be used as an opportunity to detain them. The appointments have become a source of anxiety as President Donald Trump presses ahead with a campaign of mass deportations and the number of people in ICE custody has reached its highest level since November 2019.

The check-ins are how ICE keeps track of some people who are released by the government to pursue asylum or other immigration cases as they make their way through a backlogged court system. The government has not said how many people ICE has detained at such appointments or whether that’s now standard practice, but immigration advocates and attorneys are concerned people might stop showing up, putting themselves further at risk of deportation.

“If you show up, they’ll deport you. If you don’t, they’ll deport you, too,” Jhojan, 23, told the AP this week.