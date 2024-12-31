Mt. Airy woman goes from musical theater at C.W. Henry School to ‘Suffs’ on Broadway
Laila Erica Drew’s journey reflects what arts advocates say: school arts programs nurture discipline and teamwork — essential skills for success on stage, and in life.
When she was 10 years old, Laila Erica Drew — along with her mother, LaVada English, other family members and friends — traveled to New York City to audition for Disney’s “The Lion King” on Broadway.
After traveling back and forth for several weeks from their Mt. Airy home to Manhattan, Drew made it to the final round. When it was her turn to sing, Drew added a dance routine, choreographed with help from her sisters.
“It was the first time my dream was right in my grasp,” Drew said. “That’s the moment I knew I’ve got something and I can make waves. I had this vision within me and I just wanted to wait for the world to catch up. I just felt a lot of love and a lot of support.”
Although Drew did not land the role, English consulted industry professionals who agreed that her daughter had the talent to go further. English then sought out Mike Lemon Casting and, after relocating to California, enrolled her daughter in the Debbie Allen School of Dance.
Today, Drew, 25, is part of the cast of the popular Broadway musical “Suffs,” which dramatizes women in the suffrage movement fighting for the right to vote. Created by Shania Taub, “Suffs” was nominated for a Tony Award and won a Grammy for best musical score, featuring a solo by Drew. The show centers on Alice Paul, who leads the National Women’s Party, and depicts allies like African American activists Ida B. Wells and Mary Church Terrell. Drew plays Terrell’s daughter, Phyllis.
“I have a very specific lens of being able to grow up in the 1910s and 1920s and view the world around me,” Drew said. “As the youngest in the cast, with fresh eyes, I get to see the injustices and the wins in a new way. ‘Suffs’ has been exactly what I needed at the right time. It has been such a vehicle for growth for me not only for my career, but my personality and my confidence.”
The show depicts the activists’ journey, including marches, arrests, hunger strikes — key actions that paved the way for the 19th Amendment’s ratification in 1920, granting some women the right to vote.
“Even then, Black women’s voting rights weren’t secured until the 1960s,” Drew said.
After Drew auditioned for “Suffs” in 2020, the musical was put on hold during the pandemic and finally opened this April. Its current Broadway run ends on Jan. 5, after which the show launches a nationwide tour likely featuring a new cast.
Currently, PBS is filming the musical and will share it with the world, Drew said.
Landing that role followed a string of credits for Drew, including appearances in the television series “FBI,” “FBI: International,” ”Law & Order: SVU” and Netflix’s “Colin in Black & White.”
Drew credits her success to her start in theater at C.W. Henry Middle School, where she learned under drama instructor Nikki Paulino, who has led the arts program there for 20 years.
“There is a level of discipline and accountability,” said Drew. “The teamwork and the willingness to see other points of view. My teachers at Henry wouldn’t allow me to do less than I was capable of.”
Willingness to accept criticism is another skill that Drew recalls learning at C.W. Henry. “You get more no’s than yes’s in this business! Just know that they are trying to help you improve,” she said.
Arts programs advocates say these offerings foster belonging and inclusivity, along with essential teamwork and collaboration skills.
“The overwhelming strength of the research is that students that participate in these different types of arts programs demonstrate improved academics; they demonstrate greater citizenship,” said Frank Machos, executive director of the Philadelphia schooldcistrict’s Office of Creative Arts.
He noted that arts activities also boost social-emotional development, belonging, inclusivity and respect.
“When you play in an orchestra, you are part of a group, but it’s what you do as your role; you are serving the whole group,” Machos said. “But when you are part of a theater group, it’s that interaction; it’s that connectivity and lifting each other up and the same with dance.”
According to Superintendent Tony Watlington’s strategic plan for the district, arts education is a key element of a well-rounded curriculum. It cites research showing that arts education fosters a sense of belonging and community, along with social and emotional well-being. The plan also seeks to provide technical development for students interested in pursuing careers in the arts or music.
Examples include the All-City High School Philadelphia Music Festival, which features top student musicians from throughout the district, and Hill-Freedman World Academy’s record label, Hill-Freedman Records. The district also partners with organizations like Dancing Classrooms Philly (for grades K-14), the Mural Arts program (for grades 6-12), and Fresh Artists: Art-Full Matching Games (K-12) to supplement arts education.
This year, the district is investing more than $60 million in arts and music education, covering about 500 certified arts educators. Per-student spending amounts to about $15 for grades K-8 and $20 for high schoolers.
Students who participate in arts programs are more likely to attend college and are less likely to engage in delinquent behavior, according to a 2013 report on arts education and positive youth development by Kenneth Elpus, assistant professor of music education at the University of Maryland. Funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts,the report found that former arts students were less likely to encounter the criminal justice system, and 55.38% were more likely to have continued their education past high school compared to peers who did not participate in the arts.
At C.W. Henry, Paulino recalls Drew’s impressive stage presence and vocal strength.
“I had Laila since she was a little girl before she moved to Los Angeles,” Paulino said. “‘Seussical: The Musical’ was Laila’s first show. She was in music class. I always had my eye on her because of her presence and her humanity. Then I heard her sing. I said, ‘Yeah, she is going somewhere.’ She didn’t even need the microphone!”
Paulino said the theater program at C.W. Henry has become more professional over the years.
“We sell out three shows every time now,” Paulino said. “This year we put on an actual full production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ I have some amazingly talented 5th through 8th graders.”
Some students have gone on to professional arts careers or have themselves become arts educators.
Paulino says the program teaches accountability, teamwork and respect for others.
“We have a production manager, we have a costume designer who teaches the kids how to design. They do it as a team,” Paulino said. “Every grown-up who works with the students is teaching them how to do it themselves. Our stage crew runs the lights, they run the sound.”
Some of the adults in the school’s theater program are professional artists who share real-world knowledge about the industry.
Drew’s mother, English, was also involved in C.W. Henry’s theater program as a student. She briefly considered acting but, with three young daughters, decided family demands made it impossible for her to pursue as a career. English owns a leadership development training business in Los Angeles.
From a young age, Drew loved performing. English recalled how she would run into the aisle at New Covenant Church to join in the singing. English also remembers carrying a sign reading, “WE HAVE AN AUDITION” while driving to Hamilton, New Jersey, before taking the train into New York City. “From the time she was younger, she always wanted to perform,” English said.
Looking ahead, Drew said she is excited about her future.
“My team and I are working on auditions and meetings for my next step,” Drew said. “I would love to get back into TV and film. That’s what I was doing before this.”
English encourages aspiring performers to “find your tribe” or people with the same bold dreams, while Drew urges them to “keep the vision.”
“All of the famous techniques are online,” Drew said. “You can make a movie for yourself. You can go to your community theater and audition.”
And the impact of “Suffs” on its audiences has moved her in some unexpected ways. “Some audience members leave in tears,” Drew recalled.
“It definitely changed my life. It’s one of the most important pieces I have done,’ Drew said. “Every project is new and it’s own beast. That is our life as actors. I am thrilled for what’s next.”
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series that explores the impact of creativity on student learning and success. WHYY and this series are supported by the Marrazzo Family Foundation, a foundation focused on fostering creativity in Philadelphia youth, which is led by Ellie and Jeff Marrazzo. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
