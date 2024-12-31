Mt. Airy woman goes from musical theater at C.W. Henry School to ‘Suffs’ on Broadway

According to Superintendent Tony Watlington’s strategic plan for the district, arts education is a key element of a well-rounded curriculum. It cites research showing that arts education fosters a sense of belonging and community, along with social and emotional well-being. The plan also seeks to provide technical development for students interested in pursuing careers in the arts or music.

Examples include the All-City High School Philadelphia Music Festival, which features top student musicians from throughout the district, and Hill-Freedman World Academy’s record label, Hill-Freedman Records. The district also partners with organizations like Dancing Classrooms Philly (for grades K-14), the Mural Arts program (for grades 6-12), and Fresh Artists: Art-Full Matching Games (K-12) to supplement arts education.

This year, the district is investing more than $60 million in arts and music education, covering about 500 certified arts educators. Per-student spending amounts to about $15 for grades K-8 and $20 for high schoolers.

Students who participate in arts programs are more likely to attend college and are less likely to engage in delinquent behavior, according to a 2013 report on arts education and positive youth development by Kenneth Elpus, assistant professor of music education at the University of Maryland. Funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts,the report found that former arts students were less likely to encounter the criminal justice system, and 55.38% were more likely to have continued their education past high school compared to peers who did not participate in the arts.

At C.W. Henry, Paulino recalls Drew’s impressive stage presence and vocal strength.

“I had Laila since she was a little girl before she moved to Los Angeles,” Paulino said. “‘Seussical: The Musical’ was Laila’s first show. She was in music class. I always had my eye on her because of her presence and her humanity. Then I heard her sing. I said, ‘Yeah, she is going somewhere.’ She didn’t even need the microphone!”

Paulino said the theater program at C.W. Henry has become more professional over the years.

“We sell out three shows every time now,” Paulino said. “This year we put on an actual full production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ I have some amazingly talented 5th through 8th graders.”

Some students have gone on to professional arts careers or have themselves become arts educators.

Paulino says the program teaches accountability, teamwork and respect for others.

“We have a production manager, we have a costume designer who teaches the kids how to design. They do it as a team,” Paulino said. “Every grown-up who works with the students is teaching them how to do it themselves. Our stage crew runs the lights, they run the sound.”

Some of the adults in the school’s theater program are professional artists who share real-world knowledge about the industry.

Drew’s mother, English, was also involved in C.W. Henry’s theater program as a student. She briefly considered acting but, with three young daughters, decided family demands made it impossible for her to pursue as a career. English owns a leadership development training business in Los Angeles.

From a young age, Drew loved performing. English recalled how she would run into the aisle at New Covenant Church to join in the singing. English also remembers carrying a sign reading, “WE HAVE AN AUDITION” while driving to Hamilton, New Jersey, before taking the train into New York City. “From the time she was younger, she always wanted to perform,” English said.

Looking ahead, Drew said she is excited about her future.

“My team and I are working on auditions and meetings for my next step,” Drew said. “I would love to get back into TV and film. That’s what I was doing before this.”

English encourages aspiring performers to “find your tribe” or people with the same bold dreams, while Drew urges them to “keep the vision.”

“All of the famous techniques are online,” Drew said. “You can make a movie for yourself. You can go to your community theater and audition.”

And the impact of “Suffs” on its audiences has moved her in some unexpected ways. “Some audience members leave in tears,” Drew recalled.

“It definitely changed my life. It’s one of the most important pieces I have done,’ Drew said. “Every project is new and it’s own beast. That is our life as actors. I am thrilled for what’s next.”

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series that explores the impact of creativity on student learning and success. WHYY and this series are supported by the Marrazzo Family Foundation, a foundation focused on fostering creativity in Philadelphia youth, which is led by Ellie and Jeff Marrazzo. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.