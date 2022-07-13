A program that has helped the lives of truly starving artists is showing off its latest work in Philadelphia.

The Color Me Back program held its latest ribbon-cutting in the concourse between City Hall and SEPTA’s Suburban Station, where a new series of murals adorn the walls.

Color Me Back is a same-day work and pay program that takes artists suffering from economic insecurity and connects them to social services to help them creatively and in other ways.

Nicole Connell of the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health said the program takes the artists and gives them the ability to restart their lives.

“We strive to connect and engage in order to help people with substance abuse, mental health issues, intellectual disabilities, and more. We know this is best accomplished by leveraging the ability of communities to heal.”

Connell believes the program helps show off the abilities of people while giving them the help they need.

“This is our work coming to life on the walls, in the hallways of Suburban Station,” Connell said. “We are incredibly proud to see that individuals with lived experience are contributing to the beautiful works here in Suburban Station, but more importantly, overcoming trauma, mental health challenges, substance use challenges to now be contributors to this great city of Philadelphia.”