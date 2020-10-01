Philly DA’s resident artist hopes new exhibition pushes social justice forward

The first artist-in-residence of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has unveiled a new exhibit that hopes to spur dialogue on criminal justice reform.

Throughout a 10-month residency, James Hough completed a project called, “Points of Connection,” a series of portraits on display across the city that he hopes will connect the dots between culture and politics.

“I think we need more art and culture embedded within our city government to produce change, legal change, policy change, and to move the progression of art, culture and social justice forward,” Hough said.

The Pittsburgh-born Hough served 27 years in prison for a murder he committed in 1992 when he was 17.

After being sentenced to a life term, Hough practiced painting while incarcerated and contributed to over 50 murals outside the walls of Graterford State Correctional Institution through the Philadelphia Mural Arts’ Restorative Justice Program.

In 2012, following a U.S Supreme Court ruling that declared life sentences for juvenile offenders unconstitutional, Hough was resentenced.