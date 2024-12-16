From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Brilliant Cities, a Detroit-based nonprofit, relies on its “neighborhood hubs” to provide free meals, health services and tutoring to families with children from pre-K to 8th grade in underserved neighborhoods. The group plans to start offering help to people in Philadelphia in 2025.

Cindy Eggleton, Brilliant Cities’ chief executive and co-founder, told WHYY News the nonprofit is considering Belmont, East Oak Lane and Huntington Park as possible sites. She explained that the group has about a $1 million budget for Philadelphia, but that amount could grow. Eventually, the group could even expand into as many as 30 cities, including Chicago, Cleveland and St. Louis.

The group’s business model calls for it to purchase a building with at least 1,500 square feet of space, usually a former home, in a particular community. They turn the property into a daycare center, offering a range of free programming to children and parents. Programs include English as a second language classes through partnerships with other nonprofits. It will be staffed with as many as five people, including a tutor, trained professionals and neighborhood residents.

“Brilliant Cities is born out of efforts that we did in Detroit. Basically, what we are is a neighborhood-powered effort that built what we call ‘kid-success’ neighborhoods,” Eggleton said. “Neighborhoods where kids and families have everything that they need that leads to aid in education, health and family support. There is a need for more than what can necessarily happen in schools, but actually be integrated with schools.”

Eggleton said the group plans to work with the School District of Philadelphia and the city’s Office of Children and Families.

In Detroit, Brilliant Cities operates with a $10 million budget and runs neighborhood hubs in 24 communities, often rehabbing buildings that were previously abandoned.

According to its 2024 annual report, it has provided services to about 24,000 individuals, aided by 3,500 volunteers and 160 non-profit service providers focused on issues including food insecurity and health and wellness.