New Jersey has a new mandate designed to ensure novice drivers get enough practice driving before they head out alone on the Garden State’s highways and byways.

William Connolly, press secretary for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, said the law that took effect this month and requires permit holders under the age of 21 to complete a minimum of 50 hours of supervised practice driving, including 10 hours at night. The law stipulates supervised practice for drivers under 21 needs to be completed over a six-month period.

“Once you’ve completed the supervised practice driving you go for your road test, and if you pass the road test, you then come into one of our licensing centers and apply for the probationary driver license,” he said. “Supervised driving means that you are accompanied in the front seat by an adult who is at least 21 years of age who has a valid New Jersey driver’s license and a minimum of three years driving experience.”

New Jersey was one of only three states in the country that did not require practice hours for new drivers. The other two are Arkansas and Mississippi.

Tracy Noble, public and government affairs manager for AAA Club Alliance, said practice makes perfect.

“We live in the most densely populated state, we also live in a state that has various different regions, different traffic patterns, different roadway types and new drivers need to be prepared for all of it,” she said.

Connolly said the state’s graduated driver’s license program introduces driving privileges in stages.

The first step in the process

Teenagers are eligible for a special learner’s permit at age 16, if they are enrolled in a high school driver education program or at a licensed driving school.

“You will take a knowledge test which is also known as a written test, you will take a vision test, and six hours of behind the wheel instruction with a licensed driving instructor,” Connolly said.

Once the aspiring drivers pass the tests and complete the six-hour training, their permit is validated, allowing them to practice unsupervised.