He is facing charges of official misconduct, tampering with public records, falsifying or tampering with records, failure to pay tax and filing a fraudulent return.

The most serious charge — official misconduct — carries a sentence of up to 10 years in state prison.

Before serving as mayor, the indictment alleges that Byron used his position as city commissioner to unlawfully pursue and obtain employment from an attorney who had a contract with the City of Wildwood.

Byron is also accused of failing to properly identify the job with the attorney as a source of income in 2017 and 2018. Authorities say Byron failed to pay the required state income tax on the income earned from those years.

“The investigation found Byron’s New Jersey income tax return falsely omitted required New Jersey-sourced income earned during those years,” the attorney general’s office stated.