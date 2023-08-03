Wildwood, N.J. mayor sentenced in federal tax fraud case

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine after he admitted earlier this year to aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

Byron, 67, learned his fate before a federal judge in Camden on Wednesday.

From January 2017 through December 2018, Byron served as a commissioner for Wildwood and was in charge of the revenue and finance departments.

In 2017, authorities say Byron worked for a law firm as a salesman while serving as commissioner for Wildwood.

According to a letter sent by the firm to Byron, the Wildwood official was to receive an annual salary from the company for his work.

Authorities say Byron received $40,425 in payments, but he never reported the earnings to the IRS for calendar years 2017 and 2018.

Back in March, Byron pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of fraudulent tax returns.

After his sentencing on Wednesday, Byron told Action News he has no plans to resign as mayor, a position he’s served since 2020.

But his legal troubles are not over.