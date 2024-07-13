Man in custody after Wildwood shooting that left innocent bystander seriously injured

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The gunman wanted for a shooting that left an innocent bystander in critical condition in Wildwood, New Jersey, has been taken into custody.

Police arrested 40-year-old William C. Hoyle on Thursday without incident, officials said.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue in the City of Wildwood, according to police.

The female victim, identified as 20-year-old Vilte Gruzdyte, of Lithuania, was taken to Atlantic Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to court documents obtained by Action News, Hoyle is observed on video running after someone while firing a handgun.

Authorities have not revealed the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but investigators say Gruzdyte was not the intended target.