The suspect in the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO plans to fight extradition to New York to face murder charges, but officials hope to get him back with what’s called a governor’s warrant.

The process could happen quickly or take more than a month. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on Wednesday had not yet asked Pennsylvania for the warrant after murder charges were filed against Luigi Mangione late Monday in New York.

In the meanwhile, Mangione is being held without bail in western Pennsylvania in the killing of Brian Thompson. He was captured Monday morning while eating breakfast at a McDonald’s in Altoona. Authorities said he was carrying a gun, mask and writings linking him to the slaying.

Here’s what you need to know about the extradition process:

What is a governor’s warrant?

It’s a warrant signed by the governor of a state where a fugitive flees after a crime. The governor in that state acts upon an official request from the governor of the state where the crime occurred. In this case, Hochul is expected to seek a governor’s warrant from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

What proof does the Pennsylvania governor need before signing?

New York must show that the suspect has been named in an indictment, an information or, as in Mangione’s case, an arrest warrant based on a police affidavit. Shapiro has spoken with Hochul and “is prepared to sign and process it promptly as soon as it is received,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.