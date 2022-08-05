Last July, property owner IBID/Altman Management announced it wouldn’t renew their HUD contract and is looking to place the lots on the market. Industry estimates put the likely sale price near $100 million. According to the Save the UC Townhomes Coalition, 68 families could be impacted. The federal housing contract was originally set to expire July 8, when residents would have been forced to move out, but the contract was extended until Sept. 7.

In early March, IBID filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier after the City Council passed legislation that temporarily bars developers from demolishing the complex.

Following Thursday’s hearing, a spokesperson for IBID provided a statement to WHYY via email.

“Today’s decision reaffirms that the trespassers who have camped at the site have no legal right to remain on the property,” an IBID spokesperson said. “The Court has ordered the Sheriff “to remove all unauthorized individuals and trespassers occupying” the property, and we will await the Sheriff’s enforcement of the Court’s Order.”

On July 9, the coalition and supporters marched through University City, featuring chants like “Housing is a human right” and “We ain’t going nowhere.” The encampment at the property began soon after.

Residents say they have been deprived of rental services since it began, such as the laundry room and office both being closed.

The townhomes are situated in University City, what was once a majority-Black neighborhood known as the Black Bottom. Concerns over gentrification have risen over time as the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University have expanded their campuses.

Located on Market Street between 39th and 40th streets, the UC Townhomes property houses 70 units that for 40 years were offered as federally subsidized housing.

WHYY has reached out to the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department and the Save the UC Townhomes Coalition for comment and is still awaiting response.