The University City Townhomes protest encampment in West Philadelphia is set to be removed following a court order, but residents say they will continue to protect the site.

The Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas ordered the encampment’s end last Friday. Law enforcement is expected to break it up within the coming days.

Darlene Foreman has lived at UC Townhomes for 28 years.

“The sheriffs haven’t come yet,” Foreman said. “I don’t know what the delay is. They were supposed to be here on Wednesday.”

“Of course, we’re going to protect our encampment, you know, because just to get a message out, to let people know that these residents here can possibly wind up like that,” she added as she gestured at the tents on the property. “And we don’t want to wind up in tents or homeless.”