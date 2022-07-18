Last July, property owner IBID/Altman Management announced it wouldn’t renew their HUD contract and is looking to place the lots on the market. Industry estimates put the likely sale price near $100 million. According to the Save the UC Townhomes Coalition, 68 families could be impacted. The federal housing contract was originally set to expire July 8, when residents would have been forced to move out, but the contract was extended until Sept. 7.

The property owners referred to the encampment as “unfortunate and ill-advised.” In a written statement, spokesperson Kevin Feeley said while the owners respect the right to protest, the encampment has “no legal right to assemble on the site or access public utilities there.”

The statement mentions that ownership will make a public announcement about next steps “as events warrant.” WHYY reached out to Altman Management for this story and is still awaiting response. In early March, IBID filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier after City Council passed legislation that temporarily bars developers from demolishing the complex.

Residents plan to hold more events to spread the word about the situation. Hairston says they have plenty of people behind them with this movement.

“We’re all on the clock here,” Hairston said. “This has to stop. The people have stood up and said enough is enough. We will not be displaced any further. Our statement of defiance has been heard by many people not just around the community, but across the country as well.”

Located on Market Street between 39th and 40th streets, the UC Townhomes property has 70 units that for 40 years were offered as federally subsidized housing. It was built in 1983.