UC Townhomes residents face court hearing as landlords work to break up encampment

For two weeks, residents at University City Townhomes have been protesting the potential sale and redevelopment of the complex. Now, the landlords seek to legally break up the encampment.

IBID Associates is looking to remove residents and advocates protesting at the West Philadelphia housing complex. According to one supporter, none of the residents were served notices to appear in person. An attorney was not present for the defendants in Thursday’s hearing conducted via Zoom in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas.

Akira Rodriguez appeared in support of UC Townhomes residents, though she is not an attorney.

“I think people are aware that this Zoom is happening right now, but people were not sure since they were not individually served if they should appear,” Rodriguez said. “And this happened also less than 24 hours ago. So the ability to retain an attorney was impossible.”