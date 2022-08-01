After more than three weeks, protestors remain at the encampment outside of University City Townhomes in West Philadelphia.

Residents and activists have been protesting the potential sale and redevelopment of the complex after it was announced last year the owners would not renew their HUD contract with the federal government. The encampment has been set for removal following a court order, but residents say they will continue to protect the site.

In an email from the Save the UC Townhomes Coalition to WHYY, the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department posted notices for the encampment to vacate this past Friday.

“Our understanding is that if we are still there tomorrow [Monday] the owner will have to return to court to compel the sheriff to evict,” the coalition said. “We are not sure how long that may take or when the sheriff may come.”

IBID Associates is looking to remove residents and advocates protesting at the West Philadelphia housing complex. In an email to WHYY, spokesperson Kevin Feeley says the property owners filed an ejectment action to remove the trespassers from the property, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas issued an Order on the 27th.

“As the Order makes clear, the trespassers have no legal right to remain on the property, and their presence raises significant public safety and liability issues. The owners will pursue their legal remedies to secure the removal of the trespassers from the property.”