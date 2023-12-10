From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned Saturday following her controversial testimony before Congress Tuesday. Magill testified about antisemitism and the ongoing friction between groups aligned with Israel and those aligned with Palestinians.

When asked by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik if calling for the genocide of Jews constituted harassment, Magill responded, “It’s a context-dependent decision.”

The comment went viral and prompted criticism inside and outside the campus. Elected officials, including Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro, called for Magill to resign. State Senators including Steve Santarsiero, a Democrat from Bucks County, said they wouldn’t vote for any appropriations for Penn until Magill resigned.

Magill also received rebukes from the leadership of Penn Hillel. Two Jewish students filed a lawsuit against the university, calling the institution “an incubation lab for virulent anti-Jewish hatred, harassment, and discrimination.”

Large donors to the university joined those calls, including Ross Stevens, founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, who withdrew a $100 million contribution.

After Magill’s resignation, Stefanik tweeted, “One down. Two to go,” likely referring to the presidents of Harvard and MIT, Claudine Gay and Sally Kornbluth, who joined Magill at the congressional hearing.

Given the controversy surrounding Magill’s tenure at Penn, students said they were unsurprised by her resignation.

“It’s the kind of comment where I wouldn’t be surprised someone resigned,” said undergrad Sebastian, who declined to give his last name. “She should have been a lot more careful.”