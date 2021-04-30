Philadelphia made headlines for passing a slate of worker protections laws between 2015 and 2021. The Office of Worker Protections oversees the enforcement of such laws, intended to give workers a heads up about their schedules, keep sick people from working, ensure domestic workers have paid time off, and to protect workers who speak up about COVID-19 conditions, among many other protections.

But, the office is too strapped to do its job, said city councilmembers and workers’ rights groups who are demanding more funding. The current staffing level allows employers to violate the laws with impunity, and cases to languish, according to low-wage workers who have had contact with the office.

Eréndira Zamacona, a domestic worker who reported her employer for wage theft in December, said it has been frustrating not to have seen any progress. “My case is still open, but it’s taken a long time to investigate. I don’t know how much longer it will take for my case to be resolved,” said Zamacona, in Spanish.

“I feel like my rights aren’t being respected,” she continued.