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The NCAA tournament is underway and men’s and women’s basketball teams from the Philadelphia area will be looking to hoist a national title — but they may have to bust some brackets along the way.

March Madness games in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is hosting first- and second-round games at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday and Sunday, the first men’s NCAA tournament games held in the city since 2013. Below is the schedule for this weekend’s games:

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State on Friday, March 20, at 1:50 p.m.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. the winner of No. 11 Miami University of Ohio and No. 11 SMU on Friday, March 20, at 4:25 p.m.

No. 7 University of California, Los Angeles vs. No. 10 University of Central Florida on Friday, March 20 at 7:25 p.m.

No. 2 University of Connecticut vs. No. 15 Furman on Friday, March 20, at 10 p.m.

Sunday will feature two second-round games, with tipoff times to be determined.

Philadelphia was the site of the men’s Final Four in 1976 and 1981, both at the Spectrum Center. Indiana University, led by head coach Bobby Knight, won both tournaments.