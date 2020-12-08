City prosecutors will not pursue first-degree murder charges against Eric Ruch Jr., the former Philadelphia police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Black man while on duty in December 2017.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office will instead seek third-degree murder charges against Ruch, who is also charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in connection to the death of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden.

An investigating grand jury recommended that Ruch, who is white, face both charges at trial, and District Attorney Larry Krasner charged him with first-degree and third-degree murder in October.

“Our office seeks to apply the law fairly and evenly in all criminal matters, including in cases where defendants are police officers,” said spokeswoman Jane Roh.

During his formal arraignment on Monday, Ruch pleaded not guilty to all charges. The 33-year-old, who was fired from the force in 2018, is currently on house arrest after posting bail.

Ruch fired his gun directly at Plowden following a high-speed chase in East Germantown on Dec. 27, 2017, according to the grand jury presentment. A single shot traveled through the fingers of Plowden’s raised left hand before striking him in the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital the following morning.

Family said Plowden was on his way to his mother’s house to drop off a Christmas present the night he was shot.