Larry Krasner was home staring at his television last Tuesday when a 12-person jury in Minneapolis returned a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

The high-profile court proceeding, which began 11 months after the 2020 Memorial Day killing of then 46-year-old George Floyd, concluded with the 45-year-old defendant being declared guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter — the full slate of charges against him.

“I was pleased … it was the right verdict,” Krasner, Philadelphia’s district attorney, told WHYY.

But, he said, this is really a drop in the bucket — so many of these cases were never charged. Had George Floyd been killed in the same controversial manner 20 years ago, but without video, Krasner is confident that Chauvin would have never had his day in court.

Krasner has practiced law for three decades. In that time, he said it’s “pretty uncommon” for a police officer to be charged, let alone found guilty, of an on-duty violent crime. Historically, he said, very few prosecutors would charge a police officer for anything they did on duty.