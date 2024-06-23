Police officer ‘fighting for his life’ after Kensington shooting, suspect in custody

A Philadelphia Police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the neck during a traffic stop in the city’s Kensington section Saturday.

Police arrested 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez for the shooting that happened in the 3500 block of F Street. According to police, two officers stopped a vehicle with four people inside. Officers reported seeing a gun holster inside the vehicle, which prompted Vazquez to flee the scene, firing three times at officers.

Authorities say the officer was taken to Temple University Hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck. He is the eighth Philadelphia Police officer to be shot in the city in the last eight months.

“I often come here with a lot of anger about what my men and women must endure,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a news conference late Saturday. “Today, I sat in an auditorium with about 75 to 100 men from the East Division and we held hands as Commissioner Stanford brought us together and we prayed for our officer.”