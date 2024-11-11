From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a recent fall afternoon, a group of University of Pennsylvania students converged around folding tables on the College Green to put the finishing touches on some newly created real estate: miniature wooden condos built to house the city’s dwindling bat population.

These “bat boxes” were the brainchild of Penn undergraduate Nick Tanner, who suggested the conservation project for Penn’s yearly Climate Week, a weeklong series of events that this year were focused on climate solutions. The idea was quickly taken up by the school’s Wildlife Futures Program, a conservation-focused partnership between the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, which enlisted the school’s fabrication lab and facilities department to construct the boxes.

The boxes, which will be installed across Penn’s campus early next year, are designed to provide a safe habitat for two of Pennsylvania’s most common bat species — little brown bats and big brown bats — the former of which has experienced a catastrophic decline in its population over the past 15 years.

White-nose syndrome

Little brown bats used to number in the millions across Pennsylvania — but now, their numbers have fallen into the thousands.

“Around 2008 is when biologists started noticing declines of bats,” said Julie Ellis, an ecologist and co-director of Penn Vet’s Wildlife Futures Program, which facilitated the project. “In the case of the little brown bat, the population has declined by more than 90% since that time. It’s now designated as an endangered species.”

The reason: a fatal disease called white-nose syndrome.

White-nose syndrome is caused by a fungus that’s believed to have been introduced from Europe, and which infects bats during hibernation, growing along their muzzles and wings. The fungus itself is capable of damaging the wings — but what makes it so deadly is how it affects bats’ hibernation.

“During hibernation, bats reduce their metabolic rate and lower their body temperature to save energy over the winter,” Ellis said. “But hibernating bats that are affected by white-nose syndrome wake up to warm temperatures more frequently, which results in using up their fat reserves. And then they can starve before spring arrives. So you can imagine having a fungus on you might be irritating.”