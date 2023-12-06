In the beginning, the creators pieced together a show from different elements, without a unifying theme. Kaier, who has been with “The Pulse” since the beginning, recalled the early days.

“[It was] definitely like we got thrown on the treadmill. We just had to keep up,” he said.

Now, the team has hit their stride. As an engineer, he gets to take a story and find subtle ways to amplify that story through sound design and thoughtfully placed music.

Reporters pitch stories about six weeks before they air in an episode, to allow for several edits and the production process.

And they’re always trying to find unique angles. “Since we have such a long planning process, it makes sense to try to lean into something that maybe is the path less traveled,” Scott told the team during a planning meeting.

During the pitch phase, the team shares a lot of ideas. The room buzzes when a topic strikes a chord.

In one pitch meeting, for instance, the group of eight sat in a conference room, laptop keyboards clicking and clacking. They were looking ahead, planning their shows for the Spring.

Topics ranged from barcodes to Amazon. Don’t worry, no spoilers here.

By the time a show is produced, the reporters, producers, and host have vetted, researched, and polished the idea. This gives listeners something easy to understand and to learn from.

They started simple, Kaier said, partly because they needed to translate ideas into a weekly show — and make that deadline. Over time, they found their rhythm, and a sense of camaraderie.

Pulse editors also accept work from national outlets and freelance journalists, which helps keep fresh ideas flowing.

One curious question begets the next.

The process has proved successful, earning the show numerous awards in its 10 years. Just this year, “The Pulse” was awarded a regional Murrow for an in-depth story about a controversial autism therapy called ABA, which stands for Applied Behavioral Analysis.

Even with those accolades, the host and the team are focused on one main thing: curiosity. That is what “The Pulse” teammates say sets this show apart from the rest.

“What we can really bring is … taking a look at stuff that maybe is right under our noses, but we haven’t thought about,” Scott said. “Really nothing is ordinary. There’s a good story in everything.”