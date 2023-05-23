WHYY wins 6 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WHYY News received six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and are “among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.”

WHYY News was awarded the honors in a region encompassing large-market stations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. WHYY president and CEO Bill Marrazzo said, “One of the backbones of WHYY’s services is to provide undeniably trustworthy news & information to its audiences. At a moment in time when misinformation abounds, longer form, well-balanced newsmaking is critical to upholding a civilized society. Today’s Murrow Awards is yet another form of recognition of WHYY’s commitment to excellence.”

For the Excellence in Innovation category, the WHYY News staff and digital team members won an award for their Your Vote 2022 midterm elections hub. Maria Pulcinella and Laura Thistle produced the website integrations as part of a collaborative project between the news and WHYY digital teams.

“WHYY News is thrilled to bring home six regional Murrow Awards. This is a result of our push for journalism excellence each and every day,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY’s vice president of News & Civic Dialogue. “It is a privilege to produce community-focused journalism and for the talented WHYY News department to be recognized for it.”

PlanPhilly’s Sophia Schmidt took home an award in the Excellence in Sound category for reporting on a haunted house adapting to the realities of climate change.