WHYY News wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for 2023 election coverage

WHYY News was awarded a national Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for its coverage of the 2023 elections in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The RTDNA awarded the news organization the “Excellence in Innovation” award in its Large Market Radio category Thursday for its digital coverage of last year’s elections. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and are “among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.”

In addition to covering everything from the Philadelphia mayoral race to the New Jersey General Assembly elections, WHYY News also provided stories translated into Chinese, Arabic and Spanish. The languages were chosen based on the relationships the organization grew with the News and Information Community Exchange (N.I.C.E.) program, which is funded by the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund.

WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo said in a statement that “the vitality of WHYY’s news services, across all of its distribution platforms, is not an academic endeavor.”

“It is all about providing the citizen’s of the Tri-State area with an undeniably trusted source of information that enables them to engage fully in the well being of their community,” Marrazzo said.