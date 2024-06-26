Editor’s Note: Meet the WHYY News politics team

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In this year’s contentious race to the White House between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania stands as the most vital battleground state.

WHYY News assembled a team of reporters and editors to bring our audience closer to the issues impacting constituents in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Southern New Jersey.

Our public service journalism focuses on the elections across our region and the national presidential election to inform our audience of the issues and help them to understand and decide for themselves.

Meet our journalists who bring all the news and unique points of view on the political issues of this election season.

Carmen Russell-Sluchansky is a multiplatform politics reporter who covers the national election and politically trending stories happening in Pennsylvania.

Cris Barrish’s investigative journalism is award winning. He reports on Delaware politics from Wilmington.

Kenny Cooper is a multiplatform reporter focused on stories in Chester and Delaware counties.

Sarah Mueller is a political reporter covering Delaware and she is based in Wilmington.

David Matthau is the New Jersey statehouse reporter. He reports from Trenton.

P. Kenneth Burns is a general assignment reporter covering New Jersey.

Emily Neil is a suburban reporter focused on Montgomery and Bucks counties.

Jamila Bey is the WHYY News editorial director and an editor of political stories with a national and regional scope.

Mark Eichmann is the WHYY News senior managing editor. He edits the Delaware reporting team.

Madhu Bora coordinates the suburban team coverage and provides editing and story shaping for politics coverage in the Pa. suburbs and New Jersey.

The WHYY News team welcomes feedback. We like to hear from our audience via feedback forms.