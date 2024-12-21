Top climate stories of 2024: N. J. wildfires, fracking fact checks and an uncertain future for ‘green’ hydrogen energy
2024 marked a year of climate solutions pushed by the federal government. But the future of President Joe Biden’s signature climate programs are uncertain.
The Philadelphia region avoided a hit by a major hurricane this year but set a new record going 42 days without rain this fall, leading to hundreds of wildfires in New Jersey and drought conditions that have yet to let up.
In the political arena, the presidential race brought specious claims about fracking, and a promise to kill offshore wind at the Jersey Shore. And as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, questions abound about the future of President Joe Biden’s signature climate effort that has allowed thousands of area residents to purchase heat pumps, solar panels, insulation and air conditioners. Proponents of the region’s proposed hydrogen hub say they are optimistic plans will move forward under the incoming Trump administration.
This year also marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly flash floods in Bucks County, and we took a look at how climate disasters impact retirees.
1. Fracking in Pennsylvania hasn’t gone as well as some might think
Pennsylvania figured prominently in the presidential race as one of the few states where pundits and polls showed a toss up for a coveted 19 electoral college votes. Fracking, a polarized issue in the state, became the subject of ads and debates, but that doesn’t mean all the information stood up to fact checks. While the national press focused a lot of attention on a topic that swayed few voters either way, we took a look at fracking’s legacy 20 years after the first fracked gas well was drilled in the state.
2. Why offshore wind proponents fear a Trump win
Speaking of the election, offshore wind also popped up when President-elect Trump made a campaign stop in Atlantic City. He promised to end offshore wind development on day one. The reality is much different, of course, but he could slow it down significantly.
3. Green hydrogen: A climate change solution or fossil fuel bait and switch?
One of President Biden’s signature climate efforts is the push for hydrogen. It’s a $7 billion effort led by the U.S. Department of Energy to jumpstart hydrogen fuel use as a way to help decarbonize heavy industry. But climate activists and some industry watchdogs say it’s a false solution. Proponents of the Philly area’s MACH2 proposed hydrogen hub say an announcement will come before inauguration day and are optimistic it will move forward.
4. The Philly region is claiming millions in home energy tax credits. Here’s how taxpayers saved
The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment the United States has made to combat climate change. President Biden’s initiative aims to direct $400 billion in new spending and tax breaks to promote clean energy and sustainability. Once again, it’s unclear how these programs will fare once Trump takes office. But in 2023, taxpayers in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania claimed close to $500 million in credits for clean energy and energy-efficient home improvements last year, according to federal data.
5. New Jersey’s unseasonable wildfires took some by surprise
While none of 2024’s 11 Atlantic hurricanes hit our region this year, the area faced drought conditions this fall, leading to hundreds of wildfires in the Garden State. New Jersey is not a stranger to wildfires, but they typically flare up in the spring. Firefighters responded to more than 300 at the end of October into November, causing poor air quality and evacuations in some areas and leading to burn bans. The Philadelphia area also broke records for its dry spell – lasting 42 days.
6. A year after deadly flash floods in Bucks County, families remember loved ones
July 2024 marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly flash floods in Bucks County that killed seven people, including an infant and a toddler. Climate scientists say the deluge behind the flooding will become more frequent. “I sincerely believe that we were the victims of climate change,” Dave Love told WHYY. He survived by clinging to a tree. His wife, Yuko, did not.
7. Over 60? Climate change could be coming for your nest egg
Some of the hardest hit financially by climate disasters are retirees. As the Earth heats up, severe weather is becoming more common. Meanwhile, the cost of homeowners insurance is also rising. So are utility bills during intense heat waves. That’s taking a financial toll on retirees who live on fixed incomes, many of whom also have looming medical and housing costs associated with aging. After surviving floods in Manville, N.J., each one worse than the one before, Miriam Saladin decided to leave her beloved home. “I was not going to risk his life or mine — or my kids — anymore,” Saladin said. “That’s it.” But she and her husband now struggle to make ends meet.
8. As the climate warms, more Philly public schools get A/C — but dozens still don’t have enough
Philadelphia’s average temperatures during spring and summer have increased roughly 3°F since 1970, according to the nonprofit Climate Central. Federal weather data shows Philly now experiences more hot days during the start and end of the school year than it did in the early 1900s. But the school system’s buildings are not all equipped with air conditioning, leading to missed school days for kids. “When it’s hot, parents won’t send [kids] to school, because they know they’re going to wilt in here,” said Awilda Balbuena, principal of Gloria Casarez Elementary School in Kensington. This year, a donation from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped get AC into 10 schools.
