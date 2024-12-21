This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Philadelphia region avoided a hit by a major hurricane this year but set a new record going 42 days without rain this fall, leading to hundreds of wildfires in New Jersey and drought conditions that have yet to let up.

In the political arena, the presidential race brought specious claims about fracking, and a promise to kill offshore wind at the Jersey Shore. And as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, questions abound about the future of President Joe Biden’s signature climate effort that has allowed thousands of area residents to purchase heat pumps, solar panels, insulation and air conditioners. Proponents of the region’s proposed hydrogen hub say they are optimistic plans will move forward under the incoming Trump administration.

This year also marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly flash floods in Bucks County, and we took a look at how climate disasters impact retirees.

Pennsylvania figured prominently in the presidential race as one of the few states where pundits and polls showed a toss up for a coveted 19 electoral college votes. Fracking, a polarized issue in the state, became the subject of ads and debates, but that doesn’t mean all the information stood up to fact checks. While the national press focused a lot of attention on a topic that swayed few voters either way, we took a look at fracking’s legacy 20 years after the first fracked gas well was drilled in the state.

Speaking of the election, offshore wind also popped up when President-elect Trump made a campaign stop in Atlantic City. He promised to end offshore wind development on day one. The reality is much different, of course, but he could slow it down significantly.

One of President Biden’s signature climate efforts is the push for hydrogen. It’s a $7 billion effort led by the U.S. Department of Energy to jumpstart hydrogen fuel use as a way to help decarbonize heavy industry. But climate activists and some industry watchdogs say it’s a false solution. Proponents of the Philly area’s MACH2 proposed hydrogen hub say an announcement will come before inauguration day and are optimistic it will move forward.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment the United States has made to combat climate change. President Biden’s initiative aims to direct $400 billion in new spending and tax breaks to promote clean energy and sustainability. Once again, it’s unclear how these programs will fare once Trump takes office. But in 2023, taxpayers in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania claimed close to $500 million in credits for clean energy and energy-efficient home improvements last year, according to federal data.