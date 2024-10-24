Over 60? Climate change could be coming for your nest egg

The nest egg that wasn’t

The Saladins loved their home in New Jersey. It had a big backyard and a pool where their kids and grandchildren could play. It was the place the family gathered every birthday and holiday, where the grandkids would carve pumpkins and build gingerbread houses.

“Mama’s and Papa’s house was everything — Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter,” Miriam said. “It was a dream house. Our dream house.”