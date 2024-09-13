What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A new ad released Wednesday on social media by former President Donald Trump falsely claims Harris has plans to ban fracking in Pennsylvania. The ad, which runs for 30 seconds, is misleading in several ways. It begins with a voiceover that says, “Harris will ban all fracking.”

This is false.

No president has the authority to ban “all fracking.”

Only Congress can ban fracking, a process used to extract oil and natural gas. Fracking prompted a natural gas drilling boom in Pennsylvania and helped make it one of the largest natural gas producing states. But a president is limited to banning oil and gas production on federal land. Pennsylvania has very little federal land viable for fracking.

The Allegheny National Forest, in the north central part of the state, is the only place where federal leases exist, and they span about 850 acres.

The vast majority of leases in Pennsylvania are on private land, something a president cannot touch. The state also leases land to oil and gas development – in 2020, those leases included about 250,000 acres.

The ad then uses a clip from Harris’ failed presidential run in 2019 where a climate activist asks if “she will commit to a federal ban on fracking her first day in office.” In the clip, Harris said she would ban fracking.

But Harris subsequently changed her position when she became President Joe Biden’s running-mate. She reiterated her shift on fracking in the recent debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

“I made that very clear in 2020,” Harris said Tuesday. “I will not ban fracking. I have not banned fracking as vice president of the United States.”