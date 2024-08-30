From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Tensions ran high at the Souderton Area School District board meeting Thursday night, as parents, teachers and community members demanded board member Bill Formica’s resignation, while supporters defended his position.

Last week, Formica published a letter apologizing for lewd comments he posted to X about Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Formica responded, “She blew a lot of dudes,” to a post asking about Harris’ political achievements. Formica has since deleted his X account. In a written apology, Formica said his comments were an “impulsive and unprofessional response” and that his behavior was “misguided and inappropriate.”

The auditorium at Indian Valley Middle School was at its capacity of 550 people Thursday night, and some people were turned away. Inside, people were agitated and often disruptive when speakers took the microphone.

At the board meeting, Formica again apologized but also decried the threats against him and his family. He said he was being targeted because of “partisan politics.”

“Tonight I anticipate hearing the tired old labeling applied to all white alpha males to shut up,” Formica said.

He said he is not a racist or a misogynist.

“I challenge anybody here to show me a more racially diverse family than mine,” Formica said. “I have two African American grandsons. I also have daughters and granddaughters that I want to flourish, and I’ll do anything to help them achieve what they want in life. How can I possibly be a racist or misogynist?”